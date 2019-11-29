Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Sizzles In Black, See-Through Mini Dress

Australian model Gabby Epstein looked stunning in her latest Instagram update in which she wore a black, see-through mini dress.

There wasn’t much to the beauty’s ensemble, which was made of see-through fabric that clung to her every curve. The number featured spaghetti straps and a cupped bra as well ruched side seams that accentuated her hourglass shape. The beauty wore a pair of black, high-cut, thong panties underneath the dress to keep it decent but also sexy.

Gabby’s update consisted of three photos that showed her standing on a deck in different poses. It appeared to be night as the sky was dark. Silhouettes of trees and lights could be seen below.

Two photos showed the blonde from the front as she leaned against the railing with both arms outstretched. In one picture, she gave the camera a serious look. In another, she looked to the side. The pictures showed her from the knees up, giving her followers a nice look at her figure and her bronze, flawless skin.

The remaining photo captured the stunner from behind, giving her followers a look at her perky booty. She posed with one hip to the side, emphasizing her hips while she looked down.

The beauty’s makeup looked flawless. She wore smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, heavy eyeliner, contoured cheeks and matte red color on her lips. She wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail. She accessorized with a dainty gold pendant necklace, stud earrings, and several rings.

In the caption, she plugged fashion brand Oh Polly.

Her fans seemed delighted to see her in the sexy dress.

“Sooo amazing!! You’re more beauty every time,” one admirer said.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous as always,” wrote a second fan.

“Youre so beautiful forever aspiring to be like you,” said a third female fan.

“Stone cold stunner right there girl,” a fourth follower commented.

When it comes to looking gorgeous, Gabby is a pro. The Instagram sensation has amassed 2.3 million followers, and she seems to know exactly what they like to see. From sexy dresses to minuscule bikinis, the model knows how to rock just about any look. She recently looked stunning going topless under a white blazer, which she paired with a miniskirt.

Gabby’s bright personality often shines though in her posts and her interactions with her followers, which might account for at least part of why her fans seem to love her.