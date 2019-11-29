Jessica Simpson Shares Beautiful Thanksgiving Family Photo On Instagram: ‘Cozy Feelings Of Gratitude’

Jessica Simpson shared a beautiful family photo on Instagram on Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. In the shot, the singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, smiled for the camera beside kids Ace Knute, Maxwell Drew, and Birdie Mae.

The photo showed the Simpson family standing in front of a white and brown staircase lined with colorful paintings. Jessica stood to the right of her husband, looking stunning in a red, purple, and cream-colored floral blouse with flowing sleeves and a billowing collar. She paired the top with dark jeans and accessorized the look with a small, silver necklace. Her long, blond hair flowed down her shoulders in waves as she smiled with coral-colored lips. Meanwhile, Eric wore a dark gray jacket and what appeared to be a black and white scarf.

Jessica and Eric’s 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, stood between her parents in a leopard-print top with a leather jacket. Like her mother, Maxwell’s blond locks fell down past her shoulders in waves. Their 6-year-old son, Ace, appeared to be matching his father in a gray blazer over a black and white polka-dot T-shirt.

Finally, 7-month-old Birdie adorably coordinated with her older sister in a leopard-print sweater and black pants. In her hands, the baby held white sneakers. In Eric’s arms, she grabbed at her sister’s shirt and gazed off-camera with a huge, happy smile.

In the caption of the image, Jessica revealed that the photo was captured just before they ventured home after their Thanksgiving feast.

“I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude,” she added before wishing everyone a belated happy Thanksgiving.

The post garnered more than 112,000 likes and just over 700 comments in just one hour.

“Just wow, there are adorable celeb families out there but yours is TOP,” one fan said.

Loading...

“Great family photo! Thanks for sharing! Safe travels,” another user added.

“Gorgeous Jessica! After so many years you are as if you never age! Happy Thanksgiving Day to your blessed family,” a third follower wrote.

“Precious! You make beautiful children and you look fantastic!” said a fourth person.

Jessica often fills her Instagram feed with photos of her husband and children, which her fans seem to love. Last week, the actress posted a photo of precious Birdie rocking a white onesie and a giant, leopard-print bow in her hair. In the caption, Jessica commented on how big her children have been getting. That post garnered more than 200,000 likes.