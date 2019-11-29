Wendy Williams Celebrates Her First Thanksgiving Since Divorcing Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams was surrounded by family this thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Wendy Williams celebrated her first Thanksgiving since divorcing her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter. Williams may be newly single and ready to mingle, but she was certainly not alone during the holiday. The star posted a photo to Instagram in which she could be seen surrounded in family, according to People.

Williams flew to Miami, Florida to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her extended family, including her parents and her son Kevin Hunter Jr.. The living room at the family gathering was so full that a second table was needed to seat all the family in attendance. Williams looked happy and healthy while enjoying a Thanksgiving feast alongside loved ones.

“Nothing feels better than food for the soul! Some @ the table some @ the pool side…but love is all around,” she wrote in her caption.

The post secured over 68,000 likes and fans and fellow celebrities alike took the time to wish Williams a happy Thanksgiving in the comment section.

“Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Wendy! We love you,” wrote British journalist Sharon Carpenter.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter this past April after rumors of infidelity on his part swirled around in the media for months. Despite many of her friends and fans begging Williams to leave Hunter, she had defended him for months prior from the media speculation. It wasn’t until Hunter fathered a baby girl with his mistress that Williams finally realized that there was no saving their marriage. In addition to filing for divorce, she also fired Hunter as the executive producer of her television program, The Wendy Williams Show. This was a position he had held for many years.

Loading...

While it took her some time to be able to talk about what had happened in her personal life, Williams eventually got candid about her decision to leave her husband and why his mistake was something she just could not get past.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened. Kevin has a daughter.”

Williams has been dating again since the divorce and has even claimed to have a new boyfriend, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Nevertheless, her new love interest’s identity has not been revealed.