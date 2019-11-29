Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Rocks Skimpy Swimsuit On A Surfboard

Alana Campos share a new photo to her Instagram page that shows her on a surfboard while striking a sexy pose that showcased her curves.

Earlier this week, the Brazilian Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post the sweltering update in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that put her backside fully on display. In the photo, Campos is seen with her legs spread on either side of the surfboard with her feet in the water. Campos did not add a geotag with the photo or indicate her location in the caption. However, in response to a fan in the comments section, the model indicated that this photo was captured in Lake Tahoe.

Campos rocked a white one-piece bathing suit that boasts textured details that give it stylish quality. The suit features thick straps that go over her shoulders and a plunging back that shows some skin. The swimsuit also has a thong bottom that helps accentuate her pert derriere. The white of the suit contrasts with her tanned skin, making her glow in the photo.

Campos is leaning forward onto her hands, which are placed in front of her on the board. Her back is slightly arched, in a way that further accentuates her backside.

Campos wore her brunette hair slicked back and styled down. Her tresses seemed to be a little damp, giving her perfect beach waves that cascade onto her bare bare. The model has her head tilted back. Her gaze is down and lips parted in a seductive way.

Since going live, the post — which Campos shared with her 616,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 6,800 likes within about a day of being published, at the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 130 comments to photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American beauty flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks and to express their admiration for her.

Loading...

“You have my vote for the Queen of Instagram,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“Omg perfection. [hands raised emoji] Love this and this suit. Perfect shot Alana,” said another fan.

“Body is fire,” a third user chimed in.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Campos was featured in Playboy back in September of 2012 and became a Playmate. The model used the opportunity to build a successful modeling career. Since then, Campos uses her strong social media presence to build her own personal brand.