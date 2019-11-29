Gwen Stefani Looks Flawless, Cozying Up To Christmas Tree In Ballerina-Like Dress

Along with countless other celebrities, Gwen Stefani took to social media earlier today to promote some Black Friday sales.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Stefani regularly keeps her fans up-to-date on her many business endeavors, which include her Las Vegas residency and a coaching stint on The Voice. In the most recent image that was shared on Instagram for fans, the mother of three stunned while plugging her clothing line.

In the caption of the photo, the blond beauty told fans that they could score 20 percent off of her Las Vegas residency clothing line and 50 percent off of her holiday line by heading to her website. In the photo itself, Stefani looked like she was ready for the holidays, wearing a huge smile on her face and looking right into the camera. The 50-year-old wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high bun while also sporting a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss.

While clad in a puffy blue-colored dress that gave off major ballerina vibes, Gwen struck a pose while sitting down with her hands clasped together. The beauty appeared just in front of a silver Christmas tree that had a bunch of pretty lights and multicolored ornaments on it. Also surrounding the tree were a ton of presents that were wrapped to perfection.

The post had only been live on her page for mere minutes before earning over 8,000 likes and more than 50 comments. Some of Stefani’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous. Others chimed in to say that they would definitely be doing some shopping on her website today. A few more had no words and simply commented on the post using emoji.

“That dress is so Carrie Bradshaw, you are stunning,” one fan commented, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“You are sooooo Beautiful,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Omg I love everything about this photo!! The vintage tree is gorgeous and so are you as always!,” one more follower added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the former No Doubt singer sizzled in another red-hot social media post while rocking a pair of insanely short shorts, over-the-knee boots and tights. In the photo itself, the blond beauty struck a pose with singer Eve on the set of NBC’s The Voice. That particular post racked up over 28,000 likes and over 200 comments.