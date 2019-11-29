Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Goes For A Swim In Minuscule Red Bikini

Sara Sampaio left her 7.5 million Instagram followers drooling this week with a smoking hot, new snap from her trip to Mexico.

The photo was shared to her feed on Thursday, November 28, and brought some serious heat to her feed. In the snap — which placed her in Baclar, Quintana Roo — the 28-year-old stood knee-deep in the gorgeous blue water with a stunning view of the sky and beach behind her. She sported soaking wet hair from her swim and a huge smile across her face, exuding happiness because she was back in her “natural habitat.”

Of course, a day in the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Sara certainly did not disappoint. The Portuguese bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a minuscule red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Sara’s itty-bitty two-piece did way more showing than covering up, but her millions of fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The bikini featured a tiny top with triangle-shaped cups and a daringly low, scoop neckline that left more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

On her lower half, Sara rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms that showcased even more of her flawless physique. The garment featured a dangerously high-cut design, allowing her to show off her toned thighs and killer curves. It also had a thin, curved waistband that was pulled high up on Sara’s hips. This accentuated her trim waist and drew eyes toward her rock-hard abs — though it hardly seemed that the area needed any help earning recognition.

The brunette beauty completed her beach day ensemble with a pair of dainty hoop earrings. Her dark tresses were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head, and she went makeup free to allow her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the lingerie model’s latest Instagram share. After 19 hours, the photo has earned more than 248,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What a stunning body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Sara looked “perfect.”

Loading...

“Your natural beauty is so dazzling,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Sara has flaunted her incredible bikini body on social media. Earlier this month, she was snapped soaking up the sun again, this time in a skimpy, zebra-print bikini. The look also proved popular with her massive Instagram following, earning more than 244,000 likes.