Kid Rock Insists He’s Not Racist After Yelling ‘F**k Oprah’ During Drunken Rant Onstage At His Nashville Bar

Rap-rock-country star Kid Rock was captured on video this week drunkenly yelling profanities and taking stabs at Oprah Winfrey on stage at Kid Rock’s Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Daily Mail. During his tirade, Kid claimed he wasn’t racist and shouted, “F*** Oprah” into a microphone.

The video clip showed Kid standing on a lit stage wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a black cowboy hat. He ranted about Oprah as he thrusted his hips.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s***.’ F*** her,” he said. “She can suck d*** sideways.”

He went on to dismiss anyone that may call him a racist.

“And if you say that people say, ‘Hey, I’m pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, ‘OK fine’. F*** off,” he said.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, fans appeared to be getting frustrated with Kid’s rant as they waited for live music. The person recording the video yelled the word “racist” at the singer.

In response, he fired back, “You’re f***ing racist, I’m like, You’re f***ing weird.”

Some of Kid’s speech was slurred as he went on, but he continued his rant despite getting boos from the audience.

“I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d*** sideways,” he repeated.

He later added Kathie Gifford to the list of people in his rant, which further prompted the audience to argue that he was racist and too drunk.

”I’m the guy you want like, ‘Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side.’ I’m not the bad guy. I’m the guy you want like, ‘Hey he’s pretty cool,'” Kid added.

It is unclear what kicked off the star’s rant, but he has reportedly been vocal about his dislike of Oprah for many years. Back in 2008, Kid told Independent that he thinks Oprah is a villain and that she rubs him the wrong way. He argued that he is not one of the women who has been “brainwashed” by the talk show host.

This is certainly not the first time that Kid has expressed some unpopular opinions about famous faces. Back in August, the “Grass Is Always Greener” singer accused Taylor Swift on social media of using her political beliefs to boost her singing career, which her fans did not take lightly. Many people, including Chrissy Teigen, slammed Kid for spreading so much hate.