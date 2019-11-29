Former Miss Brazil USA Camilla Gimenez Flaunts Eye-Popping Figure In Skimpy Dress: ‘Too Glam To Give A Damn’

Camilla Gimenez posted a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she flaunts her curvaceous figure, and her fans are loving it.

Earlier this week, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share three snapshots of herself in a skimpy, but glamorous, minidress that puts her famous buxom physique fully on display. In the photos, Gimenez — who is best known for having been crowned Miss Brazil USA in 2015, and Miss Brazil International the following year, according to her Instagram bio — is rocking a red dress that features a plunging neckline that comes down to her sternum, flaunting quite a bit of cleavage underneath.

The dress also features puffed long sleeves and shoulders, which gives it a hard, squared structure. The skirt of the dress features two layers that overlap at the front, creating an asymmetrical detail. The dress comes down to her upper thighs, leaving her toned legs exposed. As indicated by the tag Gimenez added to her photo, the dress she is wearing is from Runaway. A quick peek on the label’s Instagram page shows that this is the Lara Dress.

Gimenez completed her look with a pair of black ultra high heels and a matching purse with gold chains from Chanel, as suggested per the logo on the front.

Gimenez included three photos from the same shoot in the slideshow. In the first, the model is sitting on the arm of an elegant white leather coach. The second shows the model standing up in front of a white wall, while the third shows her once again back on the couch. The photos were captured by photographer Thais Vieira in Las Vegas, according to the geotag paired with her post.

Gimenez wore her blonde highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in straightened strands.

Since going live, the post — which Gimenez shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 18,100 likes within about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photos also got more than 315 comments.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the South American stunner took to the comments section to express their admiration for Gimenez and to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“What a gorgeous dress babe!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“You’re so freaking pretty,” said another fan, including a heart eyes emoji after the message.

“Lady in red!! Phenomenally gorgeous!!” a third user chimed in.