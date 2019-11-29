WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Attempting To Block Cody Rhodes’ Trademarks For Old WCW Names

Vince McMahon isn't going to let anyone get something without a fight.

When it comes to professional wrestling, there were a lot of good ideas which have come through the years leading up to WWE vs. AEW. Both promotions are currently trying to trademark different ideas and event names that are from the past, but Vince McMahon may want to snatch up as many of them as he can. As a matter of fact, it is rumored that he’s actually trying to stop Cody Rhodes from doing it at all.

As time goes on, trademarks eventually expire and need to be redone in order for someone to keep them as their own. WCW is no longer in existence, and they had a lot of property that is now owned by some and up for grabs when it comes to others.

The Inquisitr previously reported that both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were filing trademarks for old WCW pay-per-view names. Some of those could be used for future events while others may be used for network specials or to simply keep other promotions from using them.

That may actually be what Vince McMahon has in mind, too.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, WWE is attempting to block Cody Rhodes from filing some trademarks.

AEW

A lot of the event names that Rhodes is trying to trademark are those that his father, Dusty Rhodes, invented. It appears as if WWE is attempting to stop him from getting those trademarks approved and using the event names in the future.

AEW will be holding an event called Bash at the Beach in January, and hardcore wrestling fans remember that name well. In 1996, that event is where Hulk Hogan had his infamous heel turn heard around the world and it led to the formation of the New World Order (nWo).

Loading...

Recently, Rhodes has filed for trademarks on both Slamboree and SuperBrawl which are two other old WCW events. It’s not known which event name trademarks that WWE is trying to block, but this is a rather interesting move by them.

Vince McMahon has also been working on trademarks for old ECW pay-per-view event names lately as well. Again, these names could be used for future events or even just for the company to use for specials on the WWE Network.

Cody Rhodes and All Elite Wrestling would most likely have the trademarks filed for use on future events. Old-school fans would appreciate this as the famous events from the past would still have some life, but that may not be what WWE has in mind.