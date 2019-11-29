Jill Duggar Rocks Liquid Leggings For Her New Modeling Job With Cousin Amy

Jill Duggar and her cousin rocked similar outfits for their gig promoting a clothing brand.

Jill Duggar found a way to make some extra spending cash ahead on the holidays, and it involves rocking outfits that are pretty daring—for a Duggar. On Thursday, the former Counting On star took to Instagram to announce that she has partnered with a clothing brand as a model. Her cousin, Amy Duggar, is also employed by the company.

In her post, Jill, 28, revealed that she’ll be modeling designs from 3130 Clothing, a women’s fashion and accessories brand that has a boutique located near her home in Arkansas. For her first photo shoot as one of the company’s models, she posed for two pictures. Amy Duggar, 33, appeared alongside Jill in one of the images. Jill wore a light blue fleece pullover and a pair of distressed skinny jeans with holes on the knees. She completed her cozy ensemble with a pair of gray and white canvas sneakers. Amy, who just gave birth to her first child last month, rocked the same fuzzy top in burgundy. She completed her look with a pair of black leggings and black trainers with gray laces. The two cousins posed in front of a white curtain and a few silver artificial tinsel Christmas trees in various sizes.

For her second snapshot, Jill posed solo. She wore a pair of shiny black liquid leggings, matching black high heel booties, and a wine-colored tunic. Her form-fitting pants were much tighter than those that fans are used to seeing Duggar daughters wear. Jill and her sister, Jinger, often rock skinny jeans and slacks, but it’s unusual to see a female member of the family sporting stretchy leggings without a skirt or dress over them.

Amy responded to her cousin’s post by gushing about how great she looked in her photos. She also revealed how motherhood had an effect on her appearance in her snapshot with Jill.

“I loved our little photo shoot! Even if I did look a little sleep deprived!” Amy wrote. “You’re gorgeous!”

Amy wasn’t the only one who loved Jill Duggar’s first photo shoot as a clothing model.

“Looking good Jill, love you in pants, glad you are free to express the true you, through fashion,” wrote one fan.

Loading...

“Excuse me with those leather leggings. Super classy!” another fan remarked.

“Whooo Jilly! That’s one sexy muffin! I need those leather pants!!” a third fan wrote.

Jill and Jinger Duggar are currently the only female members of their immediate family who wear pants on a regular basis. Their mother, Michelle Duggar, has cited her faith as the reason her female children are encouraged to only wear skirts and dress. However, Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, once pointed out that “the Bible says nothing about wearing skirts or having certain hair to be saved.”