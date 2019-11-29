Australian Model Olivia Mathers Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Latex Bikini While Standing By A Car

Olivia Mathers has been filling her Instagram page with sizzling bikini snaps lately, and her most recent upload may show her most risque look yet.

On Thursday, the Australian model took to her feed to detail one of her favorite brand’s Black Friday Sale. Oh Polly, a U.K.-based online retailer that has gained popularity thanks to Instagram hotties such as Olivia, boasts incredible discounts of up to 50% off, which the 22-year-old explained in the caption of her post were attainable with the use of a special code.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 22-year-old beauty, who looked absolutely stunning in the skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia stood outside, basking in the golden sun while standing next to a sleek black car in the photo that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a black leather bikini from Oh Polly’s swim collection that did way more showing than covering up.

The swimwear boasted a bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around the model’s voluptuous assets. Olivia appeared to be adjusting the number by pulling it higher up on her chest, though a teasing glimpse of cleavage was still very much within eyesight for her 559,000 followers to admire.

The lower half of the Aussie beauty’s racy look was even skimpier than the top. Its scandalous design included a daringly high-cut design that left very little to the imagination, exposing Olivia’s toned legs and killer curves almost in their entirety. It featured a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips. This accentuated her trim waist and drew eyes towards her impressive, rock hard abs — though the area hardly seemed to need any help earning recognition from her audience.

Olivia completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and sunglasses, which she wore on top of her head. She had her blond locks tied in a low ponytail to keep them out of her face, and wore a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to Olivia’s feed was an instant hit with her many fans. Within just 15 hours of having been posted to her feed, said share had earned nearly 29,000 likes. Dozens flocked to the comments section with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Ugh your body is insane girl!” one person wrote.

“You define perfection,” said another.

“Straight goals babe,” commented a third.

Olivia has been treating her massive Instagram following to a number of steamy snaps to help advertise her favorite brands’ Black Friday sales. Earlier this week, the babe touted White Fox Boutique’s sale while sporting a minuscule leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. This look also proved popular with her followers, earning over 23,000 likes.