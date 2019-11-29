America ‘Playboy’ Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight Yoga Pants

Ana Cheri shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she flaunts her killer body to promote her brand of sportswear.

On Friday, November 28, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a cute workout set to encourage her fans to take advantage of Cheri Fit’s Black Friday’s sale. In her caption, she detailed that shoppers who buy one sports bra get another one free plus a free gift. Cheri Fit offers free shipping for domestic purchases while international shipping is $15 on all orders, she added.

In the photo, Cheri rocked a two-piece workout set that consists of a crop top with long sleeves. The top is solid black with a strap across the bottom part in white with a print in black dots.

Cheri teamed her top with a pair of yoga pants that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her killer upper abs on display. The leggings boast a print that matches that of the details on the top. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Cheri often wears items from her collection that feature the “Milky Way” print, characterized by dots, either black or white, against a solid background of the opposite color.

For the photo, Cheri posed in front of a carousel as she took with one leg in front of the other, which further showcases her hourglass figure. Cheri has her head tilted slightly back as she smiles bright for the camera.

The fitness model wore her caramel hair parted on the side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders. She completed her look with makeup in earthy toned that complement her sun-kissed complexion. Black eyeliner and mascara added extra depth to her gaze while a touch of gloss added fullness to her lips.

In in under an hour of going live, the post — which Cheri shared with her 12.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 22,300 likes, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 180 comments to the photo, which is bound to continue to rake in interactions throughout the day.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Cheri’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Such a beautiful smile,” one user raved.

“Looking beautiful ma’am,” said another fan, trailing the words with a red heart and a fire emoji.