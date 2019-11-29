Black Friday Is Going Global, But Not Everyone Is On Board With It

The fact that Thanksgiving doesn't exist outside the U.S. doesn't stop foreign retailers from getting in on the post-holiday action.

Black Friday is becoming a thing outside of the United States, and not everyone thinks that’s necessarily a good thing, The Associated Press reports.

Until a few years ago, the Friday after Thanksgiving was, outside of the States anyway, just another Friday, much like the day before it was just another Thursday. After all, Thanksgiving — which commemorates a feast between American natives and settlers — doesn’t resonate in France or Germany.

However, retailers in Europe and elsewhere have latched onto the retail aspect of the holiday, importing Black Friday from the States into their own retail culture. And with it comes the attendant Black Friday madness: crass consumerism, unruly crowds, misleading ads, the whole bit.

And some governments, and environment and consumer advocacy groups, aren’t having it.

Advertising Chicanery

Imagine that your favorite retailer tells you that this new gadget has a regular price of £100, but on Black Friday, you can get it at the heavily-discounted price of £80. Sounds like a steal, right? Except for the fact that, a couple of months ago, you could have gotten that same thing for £80 regardless; the retailer just jacked up the “regular price” prior to the Black Friday “sale,” leaving you, the consumer, to think you’re getting a deal when you’re actually not.

It’s happening pretty frequently in Britain thanks to the rise of Black Friday. A consumer research group found that about 61 percent of the items advertised as being heavily discounted for Black Friday were actually cheaper, or at about the same Black Friday price, before the big event.

Russia’s consumer watchdog group is putting out similar warning about Black Friday advertising trickery to its own consumers.

The Environmental And Human Costs Of Crass Consumerism

In France, protesters blocked access to a shopping mall, warning that the way we consume threatens the future of the very planet itself.

“The planet burns, oceans die, and we still want to consume, consume, and therefore produce, produce – until we eradicate all living things?… We will not betray our children for a 30% discount!”according to the Parisian “Block Friday” protesters.

In Germany, Amazon workers went on strike for better pay. In South Africa, newspapers point out how rabid consumerism, epitomized by the lines of Black Friday shoppers, underscore the wealth inequality in the nation. And in Egypt, the name “Black Friday” has been changed to “White Friday” or “Yellow Friday,” owing to Friday’s status as a sacred day for Muslims.

Stopping The Black Friday Train

Here in the States, it looks like Black Friday is here to stay. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, only two significant retailers — sporting goods store REI and cosmetics brand Deciem — have publicly pushed back against the unofficial holiday.