Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable Wedding Photo With Justin Bieber, But There’s One Stressful Detail

On Thanksgiving, Hailey Bieber shared an adorable photo from her wedding with Justin Bieber earlier this year to show how thankful she is for her new husband. At first glance, the Instagram image simply showed Hailey and Justin in a loving embrace, but upon a closer look, fans noticed a detail that may be stressful to some viewers.

The black-and-white photo on Hailey’s Instagram feed showed the couple kissing on their wedding day at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina, likely during the reception. Hailey wore a beautiful white, slinky gown with a low back and thin straps on the shoulders, while her blond hair was pulled back into a low bun. Meanwhile, Justin rocked a slightly-wrinkled white dress shirt and black pants. The model and the singer stood against one another as they smooched, with Hailey’s manicured and accessorized hand on Justin’s cheeks. On her finger, Hailey rocked her beautiful engagement ring. Justin held one hand gently on his wife’s face, while the other rested on the small of her back.

Hailey’s moment with her husband was certainly precious, but as Elle pointed out, it could have easily been disastrous. Justin held a black sharpie face down in his hand with the cap off, and though his fingers acted as a barrier in front of the dress, the pop star was just one slip away from ruining Hailey’s gown.

Thankfully, Hailey’s closest friends and fans didn’t seem to pay attention to the risky embrace, and wished the couple well in the comments section of the model’s post.

“Omg you guys are the cutest,” Khloe Kardashian said.

“Just precious,” E! host Jason Kennedy added with a heart-eye emoji.

“You two are the cutest,” one fan wrote.

Comments on the post were limited, but Hailey’s followers were still able to give the photo over 2 million likes in just 12 hours.

Hailey’s Thanksgiving post came as the couple celebrated the holiday in Miami, Florida, according to E! News. Justin and Hailey were spotted out in the sunshine on Thursday afternoon looking casual with some frozen drinks in a carrier. The Calvin Klein model wore light-wash vintage jeans, an oversized, long-sleeved striped T-shirt, and black shoes. Justin donned a black T-shirt that read, “Drop the album already,” black shorts and colorful Crocs.

They were also spotted hanging out by the pool before heading to a big Thanksgiving feast with friends and family.

Last year, the couple spent Thanksgiving with Justin’s family in Canada.

Things seem to be going well for the young lovers. Justin revealed in a romantic birthday post for Hailey last week that he’s ready for “babies.”