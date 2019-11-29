One Person Is Dead After A ‘Major Incident’ Stabbing Attack Near London Bridge, Reports Say

'A number of people have been injured,' according to police.

At least one person is dead and at least five others are reportedly injured following what is described as a stabbing attack in London around the city’s famed London Bridge that is reported to have ended in police gunfire.

Per a report from England-based Sky News, a man was believed to have begun stabbing people at the London Bridge when he was eventually shot by police, according to witness reports.

A police spokesperson told an editor at Sky News that at least five people are reported to have sustained injuries as a result of the Friday stabbing attack.

“Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and City of London Police,” a police spokesperson said, per Sky News.

“A man has been detained by police,” the spokesperson said. “We believe a number of people have been injured.”

According to Sky News, an alleged video of the incident shows a police officer crouched behind a police vehicle and aiming a gun toward London Bridge. The video then shows an unresponsive individual lying on the pavement on the bridge’s east side, per Sky News.

We are aware of an incident at #LondonBridge and are assisting our colleagues at @metpoliceuk. London Bridge station is currently closed and trains are none stopping. Please check with @metpoliceuk for further updates. pic.twitter.com/GbbLvNM36Y — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 29, 2019

Drivers on the bridge reportedly fled their vehicles and joined pedestrians on the famed London location in reportedly running toward the bridge’s south side.

“We saw loads of police cars heading towards the bridge. We saw a man on the ground and police pointing guns at him,” a man identified by Sky News as Joe said. He then said he saw first responders carrying a woman away from the bridge.

According to the BBC, the Met Police force had said it has detained a man. The London Ambulance Service has declared the alleged stabbing Friday as a “major incident.” Another witness said the fight involved several men attacking one man.

BBC reported that a witness reported seeing a fight on the bridge before police arrived, resulting in gunfire. At witness who was eating at a restaurant near the bridge at the time of the attack reported a flood of individuals into the restaurant, with people reportedly seeking shelter underneath tables. A manager at the restaurant reportedly locked the door and directed the witness and other customers away from the front windows of the restaurant.

The bridge is currently closed, offices in the region are reportedly on lockdown, and trains are not currently making the London Bridge train stop.