WWE Rumors: Fans Won’t See Brock Lesnar On TV For A Long Time

The top champion on "Monday Night Raw" is taking some time off for the holidays.

When Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship and took it to Monday Night Raw, fans thought he would be a prominent feature on the show. Well, they should have known better if they’ve been watching for any length of time because that just isn’t how things are. Even though Lesnar has been a part of the last few pay-per-view events, it’s not going to last as he won’t be seen again on WWE television for quite some time.

Lesnar was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown and squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship. From there, he beat Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel, jumped ship to Raw, and defeated Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series to retain his title. Brock has been on a bit of a roll, but it’s going to slow down somewhat.

Brock Lesnar is still one of the biggest draws in all or professional wrestling, but he’s going to take a bit of time off with his title.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Lesnar is going to be taking a hiatus from WWE. There is a very good chance that he will be back to defend the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble in January, but fans should not really expect to see him much before that time.

It is quite common knowledge that Lesnar is a part-time superstar for WWE and doesn’t appear a lot throughout the year. The only problem with that is he’s usually holding onto a major championship which ends up not being defended for weeks or even months at a time.

The Wrestling Observer states that he could may show up sometime in mid-January to begin the build-up for his next title defense. As far as the next time he will have a match of any kind, though, that won’t take place until the Royal Rumble.

As of this time, there is no word on who will step up next to take him on and challenge for the WWE Championship.

If Lesnar doesn’t show up again and wrestle another match this year, he will have officially wrestled just eight matches in 2019. Only one of those eight matches came on a weekly television show and it was his squash victory over Kofi Kingston on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar is one of the highest earning superstars in all of WWE, and he is also one who works the least amount of dates. Right now, he is the top champion on Monday Night Raw, but he’s going to take the holidays off and won’t be back until it is time for the Royal Rumble.