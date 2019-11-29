Salma Hayek Flaunts Figure In Skintight Leather & Lace Dress In Black Friday Post

Actress Salma Hayek decided to get in on the Black Friday posts with something a little bit different. Instead of promoting sales with companies she has partnered with, the brunette beauty promoted her insane figure with a photo that showed off her backside in a revealing black lace dress.

The photo was interesting — and sexy — in that it was a close up of Salma’s backside. The snap captured a just a portion of the beauty’s body from her mid-back to her mid-thigh. She wore a revealing black leather and lace dress that did little to cover her up.

The ensemble featured vertical strips of leather and floral lace with a band of leather that wrapped around her waist. The strips of leather were strategically placed as not to be too revealing, but still very titillating. Her smooth skin peeked through the lace, and shadows highlighted her pert derrière, creating a sensual vibe. The outfit highlighted Salma’s hourglass shape as she stood with one hip to the side and one leg slightly forward.

Sadly for her fans, Salma’s pretty face did not make an appearance in this photo, but that did not stop it from being smoking hot. In fact, it seemed to be a smash hit among her 12.7 followers, racking up more than 108,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live.

The actress left the caption simple, mentioning what day it was.

Her fans loved the photo, and told her so.

“Well, you had my curiosity but now you have my attention,” one fan joked.

“That’s the good stuff right there!!!” a second admirer quipped.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” said another follower.

One female follower told Salma that she was jealous of her body.

“Body goals!!!!! Butttttt seriously your skin is flawless & you look 1/2 your age. I’m so envious,” the fan said.

There can be no denying that Salma looks incredible. The beauty doesn’t share a lot of photos on Instagram that are racy, but when she does, she knows how to rock the look. In recent weeks, she has shared photos of herself looking incredible in a bikini. She also recently flaunted her figure in a pink dress before heading out for a night on the town.

The actress shares many interesting snapshots from her life on the photo-sharing app, including pictures of her playing with turtles to hanging out with an owl. Her fans seem to love just about everything she shares online.