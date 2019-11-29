‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Skintight Leather Pants At NFL Game

Rachel Bush spent her Thanksgiving Day at the football field, and she looked hot in a pair of tight leather pants while doing so. The Maxim model took to Instagram on Thursday night to share some photos of herself and her daughter cheering on her man, NFL player Jordan Poyer, as his team the Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 26-10.

In the photos, Rachel rocked a pair of high-waisted black leather pants that hugged all of her enviable curves, showcasing her long, lean legs and curvy booty. She paired the leather with a form-fitting, black long-sleeved shirt with a cut-out shoulder element to show just a little bit of skin.

The model wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the event, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

In one photo, Rachel holds her young daughter, who wears a dark blue outfit with orange and yellow accents. She smiles for the camera as she accessorizes her look with a large watch and a gold bracelet.

In the caption of the photo, Rachel wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving holiday and asked them if their favorite NFL team played.

The model’s over 1.3 million followers couldn’t help but fall in love with the post, which garnered more than 40,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in the first ten hours after it was shared to the platform.

“Happy Thanksgiving. How about them Bills. Awesome win,” one of Rachel’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Why are you baddest thing on this earth,” another fan stated.

Loading...

“Looking fire in that outfit babe! Happy Thanksgiving,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“There you are I was wondering if you were at the game. Great pics and I’m a Bills fan,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans already know, Rachel is usually seen wearing a bit less clothing in her Instagram photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently heated up social media when she posted a snap of herself popping up out of a swimming pool in nothing but a soaking wet thong string bikini.

The post proved to be a favorite among fans, who clicked the like button over 61,000 times and have left more than 550 comments on the photo to date.