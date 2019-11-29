Caitlyn Jenner & Khloe Kardashian ‘Really Haven’t Talked’ In The 5 Years Since She Came Out As Transgender

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are reportedly not on good terms and haven’t been since Caitlyn’s transition five years ago. The former Olympic medalist opened up about her relationship with Khloe during a recent episode of Australian survivalist reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, per The Sun.

During the episode, Caitlyn was asked about her transition, and she recalled that she began by telling her children the news.

“The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,'” Caitlyn shared.

While the majority of her kids were supportive, Caitlyn claimed, Khloe was “p*ssed off about something.”

“It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” she added.

Caitlyn added that the falling-out with Khloe was particularly upsetting because she “raised her since she was 5-years-old” and “doesn’t know what her issues are.”

In addition to speaking about Khloe, Caitlyn revealed that this year was the first time she did not attend any of her family’s Thanksgiving gatherings, which was disappointing for her. The Kardashian-Jenners and the Jenners reportedly have separate dinner parties, which Caitlyn usually attends.

“Normally on this day I run from one to the other back and forth and it’s probably the first time I haven’t been there,” she said sadly.

As fans may know, Khloe was the only Kardashian-Jenner daughter to not attend Caitlyn’s 70th birthday party earlier this year, which reportedly annoyed sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, per The Inquisitr. At the time, Khloe revealed on Instagram that she had scheduling conflicts on the day of the party, which is why she could not attend.

However, many fans speculated that it was, at least in part, due to her falling-out with Caitlyn. Their rocky relationship dates back to 2015, and it became even more severed when Caitlyn published her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, two years later. In the book, she slammed her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and revealed some of the marriage issues they encountered when Caitlyn was Bruce Jenner.

Khloe did reportedly send flowers to Caitlyn on her actual birthday, October 28. She has insisted in the past that she and Caitlyn have a better relationship than people think, but according to Caitlyn’s confessions on I’m A Celebrity, that isn’t the case.