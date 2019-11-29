Mariah Carey Dazzles In Plunging Gold Evening Gown For Thanksgiving Photo With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey gave her followers a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebration in the latest photo series posted to her Instagram page. In all of the shared snapshots, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is rocking a gold evening gown with a plunging neckline that shows off her enviable figure. The stunning garment features a knot detail at the front which draws attention to her décolletage. She’s wearing her blond tresses in loose curls, and her face has been glamorously made up with smoky eyeshadow and tinted lipgloss. Mariah also accessorized her look with delicate necklaces and earrings.

It looks like evening-style dresses are a favorite of Mariah’s, as she’s wearing a similar dress in red in a previous Instagram video. The garment is similarly low-cut and cinches her in at the waist, showing off her curvy frame.

In the first photo of her most recent post, the singer is posing with her twin 8-year-olds, Morrocan and Monroe, and her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Nick is wearing a black turtleneck under a matching blazer. He’s also sporting a black turban in the image. Mariah and Nick are each holding onto their children and the singer is getting a kiss from her daughter, Monroe.

In the second shot, Mariah is holding hands with her current boyfriend Brian Tanaka, who’s wearing a long-sleeved olive green Balmain pullover. In the third, fourth and fifth images, Mariah is posing with some unidentified guests at her Thanksgiving gathering. In the last photo, those guests are seated at a dining table that seems to span the length of the room they’re in.

Mariah wished her fans a Happy Thanksgiving in her caption and expressed that she was grateful for all of her blessings.

The photo series has been liked more than 200,000 people since it was posted and over 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, several fans said that they were thankful for Mariah and her music.

“Thank you for sharing your gift and effervescent spirit with us,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so thankful for you and for the beautiful music you create!” another person added. “Hope you had a good day!”

“Happy Thanksgiving, Queen! Thank you for being such a blessing in our lives,” a third commenter said. “We are all so grateful for you.”

“Thanks for being a mother to all of the lambs,” a fourth fan commented. Mariah Carey calls her fanbase “The Lambs.”