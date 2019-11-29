Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Rock Skimpy Swimwear On A Yacht

The Victoria's Secret models are stripping down.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae stripped down in a new snap to promote the former’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim. The gorgeous models both put their flawless bodies on display in the sizzling photo, which was posted to Instagram on November 27, as they took a trip out on the water together on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

Devon could be seen as she struck a very sultry pose on the side of the boat. The beauty, who launched the line earlier this year, sat down as she leaned back on her hands with her right knee bent and her other leg stretched out in front of her.

The star showed off a whole lot of skin in her swimwear choice, as she opted for a pretty revealing white bikini for the shoot with her fellow model. Devon wowed in the plunging look, which was made up of a fun white bikini top with a deep V and a collar.

As for the bottoms, the matching white briefs had a belt around her hips that fit through several belt loops and had a metallic silver fastening that sat just below her bellybutton. They perfectly showcased her seriously slim middle.

The beauty sat with her long blond hair flowing down and her eyes closed as she slightly raised her chin.

As for Lorena, she too rocked a white swimwear look – but with a twist.

The German supermodel, who walked her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, wowed in a strapless one-piece from Devon’s brand that featured a white and light blue pattern. The swimsuit flashed a little extra skin with strategic cut-outs to show off her tan.

The fun swimwear look also featured an extra strip of material that stretched across her hips and featured a very high-cut bottom that risked a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Lorena looked down towards the floor and had her left hand running through her long dark hair as she stood in front of Devon.

The twosome enjoyed a trip out on the water for the swim shoot, as the luxury white interior of the boat was clearly visible in the photo along with the blue ocean water in the distance.

Devon Windsor Swim shared the photo this week to promote the line’s big Black Friday sale. The promotion saw the pieces Devon and Lorena wore for the shoot reduced to half price.

The two stunning models have joined forces to model pieces from the line on multiple occasions before.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the genetically blessed duo gave out some serious twin vibes as they matched one another in white bikinis for a swimwear shoot at the beach.