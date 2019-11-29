Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Musses Her Hair In A Blue Dress: ‘Friday Night’

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland floored her two million fans with a double picture update where she sizzled in a royal blue one-shouldered dress to wear out on her “Friday Night” out.

Hilde modeled the dress in front of a plain white wall with a large circular mirror, ensuring that she was only focus of the shots. That said, fans would readily argue that the stunner needed little help in catching their attention.

The dress was a maxi cut style, extending all the way down to her ankles. It featured two large thigh-slits on either side, which served to both make the dress more comfortable and show a peek of the bombshell’s long and lean legs.

The garment extended up to Hilde’s tiny waist — emphasizing her hourglass figure — at which point it featured a large cut-out accent that showed off a generous amount of Hilde’s taut midriff. The cut-out was an angled on a bias, following the trendy new style.

The top part of the dress was one-shouldered, with a single spaghetti strap reaching over Hilde’s left shoulder to support the garment. Covering her collarbone was a large gold caged necklace.

Hilde accessorized with additional gold jewelry, including hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet. The blue color of the dress, combined with her gold jewelry, looked beautiful against her sun-kissed skin.

The Scandinavian stunner completed her look with a clear lace up high-heeled sandals and a red srunchie around a messy updo.

In the first of the two pictures, Hilde faced the camera and posed by looking out pensively to the side as she mussed up her hair. In the second, she angled herself, shyly looking at her audience over her shoulder as the fabric of her dress hugged the curve of her perky posterior.

The post was made in collaboration with clothing company Hot Miami Styles. The specific dress she wore was the “Teal One Shoulder Cut Out Slit Maxi Dress,” and it currently retails for $54.99.

Within under an hour, the picture already racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 360 comments.

“Omg… absolutely stunning,” one fan gushed, with the fire emoji.

“Need a plus one?” joked another, with two heart-eye faces.

“Insanely beautiful… such an incredible body… totally flawless… wow,” raved a third, peppering his comments with a plethora of emoji like the red lips and pink hearts.

“OMG perfect,” concluded a fourth, with two 100 percent emoji.

Hilde has been feeling the slit-style dress lately, and just yesterday she posed in a tight yellow ribbed dress with such an accent, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.