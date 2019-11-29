Demi Rose Rocks Nothing But A White T-Shirt & Wet Hair In Black Friday Post

Demi Rose Mawby looked smoking hot in nothing but a white t-shirt as she promoted a Black Friday sale in her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Friday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Demi wears the oversize t-shirt with black lettering and a pink embellishment on the front and nothing else. The model’s hourglass curves are put on full display in the photo, which flaunts her curvy hips, long legs, and ample bust.

In the shot, Demi sits on the corner of a bed made up with white linens. She rocks wet hair, which is parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder.

The brunette beauty also donned a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. Demi added a shimmering highlighter on her face and some bright pink gloss on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo a trendy bedroom scene is visible, as well as overhead lighting and ceiling fans. Demi used the caption of the snap to promote the Black Friday sale of a brand that she’s partnered with and encouraged her fans to check out the deals.

Of course, Demi’s over 11 million followers went wild for the sexy photograph, clicking the like button over 19,000 times and leaving more than 170 comments in less than 10 minutes after the post was shared to the platform.

“Cute as ever,” one of Demi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful! You make a t-shirt look so good,” another adoring fan gushed over the British model.

“The striking beauty of a woman,” a third comment read.

“You look gorgeous,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi stunned fans on social media just hours before her white t-shirt snap when she posted photos of herself rocking an off-the-shoulder white dress that showcased her massive cleavage and stunning good looks.

Demi went full glam in the ensemble, which was posted on Thanksgiving Day. Her hair was styled in wild curls and she opted for a bombshell makeup look, which seemed to delight her fans.

Demi Rose’s followers made short work of showing their love for that post, which has already raked in over 213,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live.