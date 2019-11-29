Daisy Marquez Pulls Off A Stunning Look In Gray Sweatshirt And Pants On Instagram

Instagram model and popular social media sensation Daisy Marques recently took to her account and completely wowed her 1.4 million fans with a casual, yet stunning photograph.

In the snap, the model could be seen casually dressed up in a gray sweatshirt that she teamed with matching baggy pants.

Even though her outfit was casual, she ramped up the glam by opting for a full face of makeup, including a glossy, peach-colored lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, peach eyeshadow and lots of mascara that perfectly accentuated the model’s beautiful eyes.

Daisy also adorned herself with stunning jewelry items, comprising a sparkly pink necklace and matching stud earrings. Finally, she completed her look by wearing her raven-colored tresses down.

To her fans’ delight, she posted two pictures in the same outfit. In the first one, Daisy could be seen resting her forearm over a wooden railing, while kept her other hand under her chin and looked straight into the camera.

The second picture was an up-close one where the model could be seen holding her cellphone in her hands while she flashed her beautiful smile and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, the model wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving while she did not define the location of the picture.

Within 13 hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 124,000 likes and close to 900 comments in which fans and followers showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of Daisy’s fellow models, makeup artists and influencers.

These include Ana Lorde, Celeste Bright, Louie Casttro, Cole Carrigan and Jackie Anna, among many others.

“Wow!! Why are you so pretty?” one of her followers questioned the model.

“My gosh, you’re like pure perfection!!” another one chimed in.

“Happy Thanksgiving, you beautiful queen. I love you and I am so thankful for you,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that Daisy looks beautiful all the time.

“Gorgeous picture!! You always look beautiful with makeup and also without makeup.”

A fifth fan opined that Daisy is the most beautiful woman on social media and added that unlike many other models, Daisy is a natural beauty.

Another fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the stunner, wrote that she is so beautiful that he would like to marry her.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “the baddest,” and “truly mesmerizing” to praise the model.