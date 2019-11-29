Heidi Klum, 46, Gets Soaking Wet In A String Bikini

Heidi spent her Thanksgiving in pool and a skimpy two-piece.

Heidi Klum put her stunning bikini body on show this Thanksgiving as she got soaking wet in two new photos posted to her Instagram account. The stunning supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge appeared to be having the time of her life during a vacation with her new husband Tom Kaulitz as the loved-up couple played around together in the swimming pool.

In one snap Heidi posted to her account on November 28, the 46-year-old beauty could be seen getting very close to her man – who she wed earlier this year – as he lifted her up high with a big smile on his face while looking upwards towards her.

Heidi was dripping wet in the stunning new photo of the couple. Tom had his arms wrapped around her legs just below her booty as he lifted her high in the air while she tilted her head right back.

The Project Runway host had her long blonde hair down and flowing down her back as it got completely soaked from the water in the infinity pool, which was right next to the ocean.

The star proved once again why she’s one of the most successful models in the world as she showed some serious skin for the camera. Her fit and toned body was on full display as she looked years younger than her actual age in her revealing two-piece bikini.

The mom of four rocked yellow and black swimwear as she enjoyed the water with her man. Both the triangle bikini top and the skimpy bottoms featured a fun patterned print that was even on the thin string that stretched across her chest and shoulders.

Mere minutes after she posted that sizzling shot, Heidi shared another snap to her Instagram account in the same bikini as she went fully underwater with Tom and his brother and Tokio Hotel bandmate, Bill Kaulitz.

The trio recreated the infamous three wise monkeys, which she captioned with the appropriate monkey emoji.

Heidi stayed in the middle of the duo and played the hear no evil monkey as she placed both fingers in her ears.

Fans were clearly loving Heidi’s double upload to Instagram this week and couldn’t get over how good the gorgeous the German beauty looked during her vacation.

Many flooded the comments section of her posts with fire and eye heart emoji, while one person commented on her first upload, “Breathtaking.”

Loading...

Another wrote, “Woooooow” with an eye heart and a red heart emoji as another called the supermodel a “Hottttiee.”

Though she didn’t reveal her exact location in the posts, Heidi revealed on social media earlier this week that she and Tom had been spending some time in Mexico‘s Cabo San Lucas, which is likely where the pool photos were also taken.

On November 27, the duo snapped a photo in the flooded streets of the city after a rainstorm.