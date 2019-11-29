Elizabeth Hurley Busts Out Of Low-Cut Black Swimsuit While Carving A Papaya

Elizabeth Hurley left very little to the imagination with her latest Instagram offering. The actress wore a daring, low-cut black swimsuit while cutting a papaya, and her fans ate it all up.

Although Elizabeth hails from the U.K., she still wished her American fans a happy Thanksgiving by sharing a rather seductive photo on Thursday. The 54-year-old looked sensational in a swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Collection as she sat astride a kitchen table with a spread of succulent fruit in front of her.

Elizabeth looked directly at the camera while handling a rather large chef’s knife. The brunette poised the blade above the juicy tropical fruit, clearly intent on making quick work of the rather mundane chore. In the background, the kitchen gleamed with utensils and equipment.

The Austin Powers star rocked a one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline and a high-cut leg. Across the front of the swimsuit, the bra cups were strapped together with a gold chain embellishment which elevated the costume to the next level. The bathing suit did justice to Elizabeth’s magnificent cleavage, while the ebony cloth contrasted with her sun-kissed skin tone.

Elizabeth styled her hair in a middle path and allowed her hair to cascade over her back and shoulders in soft loose waves. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a gold bangle. The mother-of-one also opted for a full face of makeup wearing a bold eyebrow, smokey eyes, and a nude-colored lipstick.

Not only did Elizabeth wish her followers well on the holiday, but she had a special word of gratitude for those who were preparing food and “slaving in the kitchen.” Elizabeth said that she was thankful for her family and friends.

It was certainly very apparent that Elizabeth’s fans adored her post. The bikini designer has over 1.4 million fans who love checking in on their favorite star. Elizabeth rarely disappoints and often shares entertaining content such as this smoldering pic of her sitting on her fruit table. This particular image has already racked up over 67,000 likes, with plenty of people also weighing in in the comments section.

One fan was clearly impressed by the variety of fruit and posted, “Clearly I’m doing Thanksgiving wrong. Wow! When’s dinner?” Another pointed out that Elizabeth is still looking fabulous after so many years in the entertainment industry, “You don’t age at all…thanks for that.”

While many followers also wished Elizabeth a happy Thanksgiving, one Instagram user chimed in with a rather woeful comment of his own.