Sofia Richie Spends Thanksgiving In A Purple Bikini

Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick stripped down to spend Thanksgiving in the sunshine.

Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick didn’t spend their Thanksgiving in the cold, and there are pictures to prove it. Instead of enjoying the more traditional fall scenery of fallen leaves and pumpkin pie, the twosome instead spent the holiday together somewhere a whole lot sunnier as they headed to the beach in Miami to celebrate Turkey Day.

In new candid photos taken on November 28, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, Sofia and Scott could be seen in their swimwear as they caught some Thanksgiving rays in the Sunshine State.

In the snaps, Sofia could be seen putting her enviable bikini body on full display once again as she flashed the skin in a pretty skimpy purple two-piece.

The gorgeous model and fashion designer made it clear that she’s not afraid to strip down and show off her toned body as paparazzi snapped her doing some sunbathing as she stunned in her unique two-piece.

The fun bikini look appeared to be made up of a velvet material. The top had two thin black straps that tied at the back of their neck to create a halter-neck look as well as another black string that stretched across her chest to connect the two pretty skimpy triangles of material and tied across her back.

She matched with equally skimpy bottoms that were made up of the same velvet material and black straps that went across her hips.

Sofia proudly flaunted her very toned midsection as she sunbathed alongside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who she started dating in May 2017.

The star, who’s daughter to singer Lionel Richie, had her blond hair tied up and away from her face in a slicked back ponytail and made sure her eyes were shielded from the intense Florida sun with dark sunglasses covering her eyes.

Though she kept her accessories to a minimum, she did sport a thin gold chain around her neck as she hit the beach and alternated her pose from lying on her back to going face down on her front to get a the perfect all over tan.

As for Scott, he too showed some skin in the Sunshine State as he went shirtless in a pair of black swim shorts.

Candid photos also saw the couple as they left the beach together. As they walked along the sand, Sofia covered up a little more in a white tank top and flowy tan pants while Scott threw on a gray t-shirt with his swimwear.

The couple were also spotted together in Miami earlier this week where Sofia rocked another fun bikini look.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty stunned in an equally skimpy pink bikini in more candid photos from their sunny getaway as she and Scott spent some time on a yacht with a group of friends.