‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Daisy Dukes On Holiday-Themed Set

Mexican weather girl Yanet Garcia wowed her fans Thursday when she uploaded a photo in which she flaunted her figure wearing a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes while she was on the job.

The snap appeared to be taken on the set of Hoy Television, where she delivers weather forecasts. Yanet was standing next to a brightly decorated Christmas tree, with other holiday-themed decorations behind her. A stairway off to one side was also decorated with garland, poinsettias and bows.

As pretty as the set looked, the brunette bombshell was the focal point in the photo as she posed in the sexy Daisy Dukes. She paired the shorts with a white, long-sleeved mock turtleneck shirt under a black, long tail blazer that featured one button in the front. She donned a black pair of combat boots with thick heels and white crew socks to complete the casual, chic look. The outfit was mainly about showing off her toned legs, but it also accentuated her slender waist.

Yanet was fully made up for the shot with dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, blush on her cheeks and lipstick. Her hair was parted on the side and fell down in loose curls over her shoulders. She struck a pose with on hand on her hip and played with her hair with her other hand as she gave the camera a big smile. With a small microphone attached to her collar, she looked as though she had just delivered the weather or was just about to go on the air.

In the post’s caption, the beauty said her outfit came from Studio of Mexico.

Most of Yanet’s 12.2 million followers left behind heart and fire emoji. Many comments were written in Spanish, but some of her English-speaking fans thought she looked stunning in the photo, and told her so.

“The most beautiful girl,” said one fan.

“Prettiest one in the world,” wrote a second admirer.

“Love your smile so much,” a third follower said.

“Damn you look good,” commented a fourth fan.

Yanet seems to have a knack for looking gorgeous. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she can rock just about any kind of look. From sexy dresses to workout apparel, she has a figure worthy of showing off. She recently reminded her fans of why she is often referred to as the world’s hottest weather girl when she flaunted her fabulous figure in a pink thong.