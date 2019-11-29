VS Model Georgia Fowler Stuns In A Tiny Yellow Bikini At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret star is getting down in the sand in a seriously skimpy two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler treated fans to another glimpse at her bikini body this week. The New Zealand born star stunned her 1 million Instagram followers as she posted a very sunny bikini snap for Thanksgiving on November 28, while she hit the beach and got down in the sand while wearing the tiniest yellow bikini.

Georgia – who shot to fame after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, 2017, and 2018 – put her stunning bikini body on full display in her sunny two-piece as she knelt down by the ocean.

The gorgeous star got on her knees and put her hands behind her head as her toned torso faced the camera. She caught some rays in the very sunny location, which she didn’t explicitly name in her upload.

The beauty had her short brown hair slicked back and away from her face as she shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of dark sunglasses placed on her eyes.

As for her skimpy bikini look, the star opted for a bright yellow crop-top style top with two tiny spaghetti straps that stretched over both of her shoulders. She coupled the fun top with a pair of very skimpy bottoms that left very little to the imagination.

The tiny bottoms were made up of only a small piece of ruched material and two thin strings, which she tied across her hips in two big bows.

Georgia appeared to keep her accessories to a minimum for her beach day, but proudly showed off her all-over tan as she hit the sand.

The stunning blue ocean and hilly scenery could be seen just behind her.

In the caption, the star – who also served as the presenter of the first season of Project Runway New Zealand – shared a few of the things she’s most thankful for this year as she wished her U.S. followers a happy holiday.

A few of the things Georgia listed were the clean ocean waters she got to experience at the coast as well as “sunny skies.”

In the comments section, fans were full of praise for the model beauty.

“Gorgeous,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Go queen!”

Loading...

“Wow! So [fire]!” another Instagram user said, alongside three red heart emoji.

The bikini snap has received over 18,000 likes in the first 12 hours since the star shared it on her account.

The latest look at her swimwear comes shortly after Georgia was spotted rocking a purple bikini look during a recent trip to the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts, where she attended friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor‘s wedding.

Prior to that, it was all about the skimpy black bikini for the lingerie model.