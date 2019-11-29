Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Might Have Just One Upped The Famous Cheetos Turkey: ‘Oh My God’

The secret ingredient? A classic '70s cult favorite snack.

The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might just have made Thanksgiving history with an inspired new way to cook turkey: with a Funyuns crust.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the pair recently made waves after confessing that they were planning on making a “novelty turkey.” Last year, this meant using Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as a crust for the turkey.

“The kids always want whatever the novelty turkey is, which last year was the hot Cheetos one,” Blake admitted to co-star Kelly Clarkson.

Though many would consider the spicy cheesy snack hard to beat, it seems as if Blake and Gwen might have just one upped it — with none-other than Funyuns, an onion flavored corn chip manufactured by Frito-Lay.

Gwen disclosed the inspired new dish on her Instagram story. She first posted a short clip of her youngest child, Apollo, running through a living room to where Blake was drizzling crushed up pieces onto the turkey.

The “Austin” crooner was dressed casually, in jeans and a black and white branch-patterned shirt. Though Gwen did not show his face, his distinctive arm tattoo ably confirmed his identity.

It was in the next update that Gwen revealed that the crust was made from the beloved ’70s snack. Along with a short clip of Apollo and a friend examining the crusted turkey, Gwen added a sticker of the Funyuns bag, with a “let’s eat some” banner above. To be doubly clear about the recipe experimentation, Gwen added the caption “Funyuns” in bright orange letters at the bottom of the story.

Fortunately for fans, Gwen updated her followers about the final product, and it did not disappoint. The crushed chips made a crinkly golden crust around the turkey, and the iconic onion dusting likely added incredible flavor to the fowl.

Sure enough, in another story, Gwen asked a Thanksgiving test-taster about his review and it was wildly positive.

“Everyone keeps saying Cheetos but it’s not. It’s Funyuns. How is it?” Gwen asked.

“It’s delicious. I love it,” he responded.

Meanwhile, Blake tried a sample himself in the background.

The daring dish continued to win rave reviews, as the next story showed a paper leaf decoration that read “I am thankful for Funyun turkey.”

Though their novelty turkey turned out great, the Shelton-Stefani clan may have been hedging their bets. In addition to the Funyuns turkey, Gwen also posted a picture of a classic smoked version that had been made for the occasion. In addition to the classic bird, she also prepared old-fashioned macaroni and cheese.