Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Body In Sheer One Shoulder Taupe Dress: ‘I Am Thankful For My Scars…’

Aubrey O’Day wished her Instagram followers a happy Thanksgiving with a glamorous and soul-baring post recently.

In the sexy picture, the Dumblonde singer sat in a tan leather swivel chair. She wore a sheer ruched taupe dress that had one long sleeve and was strapless over the other shoulder. The daring look accented the former The Celebrity Apprentice contestant’s toned shoulders. She sat with her arms resting on either side of the chair, and O’Day crossed one toned leg over the other, which showed off her matching high-heeled pumps. The form-fitting frock showed off the reality TV star’s gorgeous hourglass figure, emphasizing her ample chest, tiny waist, and voluptuous hips.

The model wore an intense smoky eye to help create a dramatic look, and she applied artful highlights and bronzer to compliment her facial features. Peach lipstick completed O’Day’s makeup.

The Danity Cane singer wore her shoulder-length blonde hair slicked back off her face, and it hung in waves to her shoulders. She accessorized her outfit with dangly earrings, her signature gold necklace, various bracelets on her bare arm, several rings, and ankle bracelets on both feet. A dark manicure completed the ensemble.

In her caption, O’Day wished her followers a happy holiday, and she encouraged them to use thoughtful words. Around her picture, the model wrote that she is thankful for her scars because of what they taught her. Fans of the singer responded positively to the post, with nearly 12,000 viewing the clip and dozens taking the time to leave her a positive comment in the reply section.

“That outfit shows off your hot curves! Wow,” noted one pleased follower.

“In love with everything about you.. sexy,” another fan of the “White Hot Lies” singer gushed.

“Happy Thanksgiving, my love!! I love you so much. Miss you!” replied a third who also included a yellow heart emoji.

“Happy Thanksgiving!! Stay amazing and gorgeous!” a fourth encouraged.

Several Instagram users felt that O’Day’s look is fire, and they left plenty of the flame emoji along with hearts and crowns. Many people also declared Audrey a queen, especially in the gorgeous outfit she chose for the holiday post.

In her Instagram story, the singer shared a look at her Thanksgiving feast as it cooked, including a clip of a brown turkey roasting in the oven. Then, she shared a video of the dishes all laid out right before those she’d gathered with ate their holiday meal.

The Inquisitr previously reported that O’Day gifted her followers on the popular social media platform with a picture of herself rocking a sheer black teddy.