‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Enjoys Her Favorite Tradition

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 29, brings Thanksgiving to Genoa City. The Newmans host the family at the Ranch House, and Sharon and other residents help feed the less fortunate.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) hold a family Thanksgiving dinner at the ranch and it takes an unexpected turn, according to SheKnows Soaps. While not everybody is there since Abby (Melissa Ordway) goes to the Abbotts to celebrate with her mother Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Dina (Marla Adams), several children and grandchildren show up. Even Summer (Hunter King) shows up for a bit, and it’s the first time she sees Victor since the whole debacle where he left her and his other grandkids believing he’d passed away. They grieved him for several days until the truth came out. Victor wants Summer to forgive him, and in the spirit of the holidays, it seems like she will.

After Summer leaves, Nikki says that it is now “time for my favorite tradition, hearing what we’re all most thankful for.”

Nick (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Billy (Jason Thompson) enumerate their blessings, but unfortunately, there is some tension between Chelsea and Nick. It seems like they may not make it until Christmas if things keep going the way they are.

Meanwhile, residents of Genoa City join Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights to help feed the homeless. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) helps his girlfriend, and they enjoy giving back to the community together. Things were far different last Thanksgiving, and Mia actually showed up with Rey to serve the city’s homeless at Crimson Lights. They reflect on everything they have to be thankful for.

“The people of Genoa City never let me down on Thanksgiving,” Sharon tells Rey. “I love this tradition,” Rey replies.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) show up on a break from work, and they get into the holiday spirit. However, when Amanda (Mishael Morgan) also appears, Elena isn’t happy to see her. She thinks that Amanda is playing Nate, but he doesn’t see it that way. Ultimately, Elena ends up leaving in a huff. Sharon is surprised that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is able to spend a while helping, and Amanda also leaves Mariah doing a double-take since Amanda looks just like Hilary. Before she died, Mariah and Hilary had developed a friendship even though they had an incredibly complicated relationship.

Although everything isn’t perfect, Genoa City has plenty of blessings to count.