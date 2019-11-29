Sofia Vergara Gyrates Her Hips In Sparkly Gold Skirt At Thanksgiving Celebration With Her Family

Sofia Vergara gave her fans a glimpse of a Colombian Thanksgiving celebration in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the clip, the Modern Family actress is gyrating her hips in a gold skirt alongside two of her other female family members. Sofia appears to have paired the eye-catching skirt with a strapless black bodysuit.

The stunning trio is standing in front of a mirror as they do their dance and they’re having their fun near to the dinner table. The other women are wearing dresses that are in a similar color scheme as Sofia’s skirt, and one of them looks like her niece, Claudia Vergara. At one point, you can also see an older woman in a black-and-gold shirt who’s busting a move, too. A previous clip also posted on Thanksgiving revealed that she’s Sofia’s mom.

Unlike the other ladies, Sofia is wearing a turkey drumstick headband. Everyone is dancing to J Balvin and Nicky Jam’s song, “X”

The star’s caption, which was in Spanish, explained that this is how they celebrate Thanksgiving.

The video has been viewed over 600,000 times since it was posted and more than 1,000 people have commented on it. In the comments section, Sofia’s fans raved over the new update.

“I love everything that is happening here,” one commenter wrote.

Although Sofia and the other younger women are putting on an eye-catching show, more than one person said that they wanted to see more of the actress’ mother.

“Look at mama in the back!! Woohoo!” another fan added.

“I wanted to see more of gma she was getting it,” a third Instagram user wrote, adding two heart-emoji and a crying laughing emoji.

“I’m the granny to the far left lmao…. To the beat of my own drums,” a fourth admirer quipped.

In the Instagram video that Sofia posted before this one, her mother took center stage. In the clip, she was captured shaking her hips and doing a little two-step. She even dropped down low at one point, clearly having the time of her life. She also got lots of encouragement from her daughter as she took the recording. At one point you can a voice say that Sofia’s mom’s knee had been hurting, but you’d never guess that from her dancing.

“Its Thanksgiving mom.. not new years, mom,” Sofia wrote in the caption.

The video has been viewed more than 200,000 times while over 200 Instagram users have commented on it as of this writing.