Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Form-Fitting Pink Bodysuit

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with a snap of her curvaceous body in a figure-hugging pink bodysuit. The beauty has 672,000 Instagram followers who are always eager to see a new sizzling snap from her.

In the picture, Tarsha posed on a modern white tufted leather seat. A dining room table with a large bouquet of flowers in the middle of it was visible behind her. Tarsha kept her look casual and comfortable, and donned a pale pink bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves. The bodysuit was made from a ribbed material, and had long sleeves that stretched part of the way down her hands. The bodysuit had a henley-style neckline with small buttons. A hint of Tarsha’s cleavage was visible from the low-cut neckline. The bodysuit also exposed plenty of her toned thighs. She posed with one leg tucked slightly under the other, and had bare feet in the picture.

Tarsha’s makeup was simple yet smoking hot. She rocked a glossy peach lip that accentuated her plump pout, and had her lips slightly parted in a seductive look. Her lashes were lush and voluminous, and her eye makeup was done in neutral tones that flattered her deep brown eyes. Her skin was flawless, and she applied highlighter and contour perfectly to sculpt her face. Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves and appeared super glossy and shiny.

The bombshell from Australia looked stunning in the bodysuit from online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to tag the brand in both the picture and in the caption, so her followers could get their very own bodysuits if they liked the look.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it received over 12,200 likes within just seven hours, including a like from fellow Australian bombshell Abby Dowse. Tarsha’s fans filled the comments section of the post with their thoughts on the sizzling look.

“You slay all the time,” one follower commented.

“Flawless beauty!” another fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

“Too gorgeous,” another fan added.

“I never seen such a beautiful queen like you in my life,” one fan said.

Tarsha has been loving the bodysuit look lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Australian stunner shared a snap of herself in a smoking hot black lace lingerie bodysuit. The scandalous bodysuit was crafted from a combination of lace and striped sheer material, and her voluptuous curves looked incredible in the piece.