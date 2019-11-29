Abby Dowse Sizzles In Scandalous Red Ensemble That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse shared a snap of herself in a scandalous red ensemble with her 1.6 million Instagram followers as she filled them in on a Black Friday sale going on.

The picture Abby shared was taken from a unique angle, showing her incredible body from above. The bombshell wore a bold red top that plunged low in the front to expose a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top had a zipper all the way down the front, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. She drew more attention to her ample assets by layering on two delicate silver necklaces. One had a small heart charm on it, and the other was the same silver cross necklace she wears in many pictures.

She paired the cropped top with what looked like a matching red miniskirt that barely covered anything at all. The angle made it difficult to see every detail of the dress, and though it could have been a minidress, a sliver of her toned stomach was on display.

The hem of the skirt came just a few inches down her thighs, and she spread her legs slightly as she posed on a modern white chair. Though she was seated in the picture, she added a few extra inches to her height by slipping into a pair of gold stiletto sandals with sparkling straps She also added a few delicate silver bracelets to complete the ensemble. Abby’s long blond locks were loose in soft waves, and she glanced downwards as the photo was taken. Her face was partially obscured, but she appeared to be rocking a simple makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty.

In the caption of the post, Abby called herself “Lady in Red” and filled her followers in on a Black Friday sale going on. Her fans loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 16,500 likes within just five hours. Her followers packed the comments section with praise for the blond beauty from Australia.

“Gorgeous. Love the dress on you,” one fan said.

“You certainly possess all the beauty and qualities that bring men to their knees… you are absolutely stunning,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t get over how the color looked against Abby’s bronzed skin, and said “Woooowwww. This red looks incredible with your tan.”

Abby is no stranger to flaunting her dangerous curves for her eager Instagram audience. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell rocked a scandalous fishnet lingerie look with matching thigh-high stockings that had her followers drooling.