Sofia Richie Looks Stunning In Tight Purple Pants And A Pink Cropped Top

Sofia Richie treated her 6 million followers to a chic double Instagram update with a colorful look that accentuated her toned physique.

For the first snap in the double update, Sofia stood on what appeared to be a patio area with a white railing all around it and glass panels. The backdrop of the photo was dark, with just a few hints of a space visible in the background. Sofia’s outfit, however, was a burst of color. The bombshell rocked a pair of high-waisted purple pants that clung to her curves. The cropped length made her legs look a mile long, and the fabric had a few interesting details that drew the eye towards her physique.

She paired the brightly colored pants with a top that likewise had a bold hue, pink. The top had short sleeves and a high neckline, and skimmed over Sofia’s curves. It was a cropped length as well, so a sliver of her toned stomach was on display. Sofia pulled her hair back in a chic and sleek bun, and her makeup in the shot was minimal. She rocked bright red polish on her nails, and she tugged gently at the waist of her pants for the picture.

In the second snap, she kept the pose virtually the same. Her hands were on either side of her waist, tugging at the waistband of her purple pants. Her lips were slightly parted in the second shot, which gave the picture a seductive vibe.

Sofia didn’t give the picture much context in the caption, simply referencing a brand that was tagged in the post. Regardless, her followers absolutely loved the stunning snaps, and the post received over 284,800 likes within just one day.

Many of her fans loved the bold look, and decided to tell her so in the comments section of the post.

“The colors are stunning,” one follower said.

“Could u be more perfect?!” another fan asked, followed by a red heart emoji.

“Scott’s a lucky guy,” another fan said, presumably referencing Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick.

One fan simply added “always serving looks.”

Sofia seems to be loving the color pink lately. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a picture of herself on a boat cruising along the water in Miami. In the series, she rocked a skimpy pink string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her hair blew in the wind as she enjoyed life in luxury just off the coast of Miami. She flaunted her hourglass figure in the series of shots in which she stated she was “living my best life.”