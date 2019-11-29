Cuban Model Cindy Prado Flaunts Tight Abs In Black Denim Bralette For Latest Instagram Photo

Cuban bombshell, Cindy Prado, is showing off her tight abs in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the blonde beauty is rocking a black denim bralette that showcases her toned and tanned midsection. The stunner paired the top with a pair of distressed black jeans and a matching jacket that she’s wearing slouched off her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a chunky gold chain necklace and matching bracelet.

Cindy’s wavy blonde tresses have been swept off to one side and she’s sporting a dark smokey makeup look with matte pink lipstick. The model is also wearing small gold hoop earrings

The photo was taken outdoors at night and Cindy is standing next to a tree that’s been decorated with Christmas lights. The post’s geotag reveals that the photo was taken in Miami, which is where Cindy is from.

In the caption, the model disclosed that the outfit is from White Fox Boutique, a brand she’s worn before in previous photos on her Instagram page. But she didn’t share the names of the designs that she’s wearing, however.

In the comments, several of Cindy’s fans seemed enthralled by her beauty.

More than one commenter said that Cindy looked like royalty in the photo.

“You are like a movie star even more beautiful than all of them. You are princess and queen,” one fan said.

“Beautiful, you are a woman delight, totally seductive” another wrote. “I adore you, my beautiful princess.”

But a lot of the comments were generic compliments for her physical attractiveness.

“Plain and simply gorgeous,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“You look hot in anything you wear,” a fourth admirer commented.

In an Instagram photo she posted a week ago, the model is wearing a similar denim crop top from White Fox Boutique in acid wash blue denim. She paired the look with unbuttoned distressed jean shorts and metal-rimmed rectangular sunglasses. There’s a delicate gold chain around her neck and chunkier gold jewelry near her temples that appears to be connected to her eyewear. She’s sporting gold hoop earrings in this photo as well and is wearing her hair slicked back.

According to the geotag on the post, the photo was taken during Cindy’s recent trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, at a resort called the Wymara Villas. The photo has been liked close to 20,000 times and over 320 Instagram users have commented on it.