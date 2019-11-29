Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Rocks Tight Jeans And Crop Top In Breathtaking Photo

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood treated her 9.2 million Instagram followers to a sizzling triple update that she shared as a Black Friday post.

In the first picture, Sara stood in front of a waterfall with greenery-covered land on either side, and a scenic bridge stretching across it. She rocked a pair of light-wash, high-waisted jeans that clung to her voluptuous curves. The jeans showed off her derriere while simultaneously accentuating her hourglass physique. She paired the simple jeans with a red cropped top that had long-sleeves and a voluminous detail near the upper arms. Sara’s blond locks were down and blowing in the wind, and she finished off the look with a black hat that looked perfect for a chilly day.

While she seductively glanced over her shoulder in the first snap, in the second shot from the series, Sara angled her body towards the camera. The alternate angle showed off the front of her top, and highlighted just how cropped it was. A few inches of Sara’s toned stomach were on display, and the front of the top also dipped low in the front to showcase her cleavage.

The third piece of content in the series was a video, but Sara didn’t appear in it. Instead, it was just a quick video that highlighted the Black Friday sale going on at Fashion Nova.

The blond bombshell shared about the sale in the caption of the post as well, and made sure to fill her followers in on the exact Fashion Nova pieces she was wearing in the picture.

Whether or not they were interested in the Black Friday sale, many of her followers couldn’t get enough of her beauty in the post. It racked up over 39,300 likes within just five hours, including a like from former Playboy model Holly Madison.

Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

One fan called Sara “the most beautiful girl.”

Loading...

“Looking gorgeous as usual,” another fan said, accompanied by a series of heart eye emoji and flame emoji.

“Stunning beautiful lady and so cute,” another fan said.

“What a sweet caboose!!!” another fan added, loving the way the jeans hugged Sara’s curves.

Though a lot of her skin was covered up in this outfit, Sara has rocked plenty of skimpier outfits on Instagram for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she slipped into sexy lingerie for another sponsored post. She finished a sizzling lingerie ensemble with a Santa hat and sat in front of a blazing fire as she wrapped gifts in the staged photo.