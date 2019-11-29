NBA Rumors: Coach David Fizdale Reveals Major Problem With New York Knicks

With their roster mostly consisting of young faces and veteran role players, nobody sees the New York Knicks contending for the NBA championship title or even competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season. However, though the expectations from them aren’t that high, the Knicks seem to be performing worse than the front office expected. After the Knicks suffered another heartbreaking defeat from the hands of the Toronto Raptors, Coach David Fizdale decided to address their recent struggle and revealed the major problem with his team right now.

“Message to the team is — trust,” Fizdale said, as quoted by Marc Berman of the New York Post. “Right now we’re still fighting that fight to trust each other defensively and offensively. First quarter, you saw the ball move without hesitation. We get to the second quarter, guys were holding the ball too long. They have to trust the easy play and the pass. Same thing defensively. If you get beat, you have to trust a guy will be there to protect you and the next guy is going to protect the next guy. It’s something we haven’t done through a full game. We’re constantly fighting for that trust for 48 minutes.”

Trust is a common issue for NBA teams like the Knicks. More than half of their roster consists of new faces that they acquired in the NBA Draft, free agency, and trade market. Continuously losing games is actually good for the Knicks as it would give them a better chance of getting another lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, if they fail to immediately find a way to end their struggle and won’t show improvements with their performance on both ends of the floor, this could be Fizdale’s final season as the Knicks head coach. Since the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have been swirling that the Knicks may consider firing Fizdale.

Loading...

Earlier this month, Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN reported that the Knicks are angling to part ways with Fizdale. Knicks President Steve Mills is reportedly giving most of the blame to Fizdale for their recent struggle. Despite failing to acquire the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA offseason, Mills is selling Knicks owner James Dolan that they have enough talents to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

As of now, Fizdale and the Knicks are sitting in the No. 15 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-14 record. After losing to the Raptors, the Knicks are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers next on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.