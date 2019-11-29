Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Barely-There Black Leather Miniskirt And Plunging Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom had her 8.4 million Instagram followers’ jaws dropping with a sizzling snap she shared that flaunted her insane physique.

Rather than setting up the post as a carousel with multiple pictures, Anna simply combined two different shots of herself in the same look into a collage. The stunner from Sweden rocked a black top with a cut-out detail at the waist and lower back, and a plunging v-neck neckline that left little to the imagination. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, and the top clung to her body. The top had long-sleeves, which made the otherwise scandalous look a bit more seductive, as not every inch of her skin was visible.

She paired the smoking hot top with an equally sexy skirt. Anna rocked a black leather miniskirt that was so tight it appeared to be painted on. The skirt barely reached mid-thigh, struggling to cover her derriere, and there was also a small slit in the front that exposed even more of her toned thighs. Anna paired the look with black pointed-toe stiletto pumps for a chic yet super sexy look.

Her blond hair was down in voluminous curls, and she stared straight into the camera in both shots. She kept the accessories simple, adding only a delicate necklace to finish off the look and draw attention to the daring neckline.

The picture was taken in a fairly generic location somewhere outside in Sweden, with a white wall behind her and concrete below her feet. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post received over 81,500 likes within just two hours.

In the caption of the post, Anna filled her followers in on the fact that the post was a paid partnership with the online retailer Fashion Nova. Her fans enjoyed the figure-hugging look and told her so in the comments section.

“One of your best pics ever,” one follower said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“You. Are. Beautiful. And. Flawless,” another fan added.

Another follower seemed concerned at how much skin Anna had on display in the Swedish climate, and commented “dear lord, girl.. you look awesome, but be careful you won’t get sick.”

One fan simply commented “perfect body.”

While Anna looks glamorous in this ensemble, the blond beauty also frequently keeps things casual in just workout gear. Just yesterday, she shared a snap of herself in a pair of tight leggings and a crop top while out in the woods on a walk.