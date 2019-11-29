Fox News Host Mocks Elizabeth Warren With ‘Pocahontas’ Joke On Thanksgiving

Pete Hegseth made the joke about Sen. Warren during a discussion about her recent slip in the polls.

Pete Hegseth, a frequent Fox News contributor who appeared the network’s Fox & Friends‘ morning show, took a page out of President Donald Trump‘s playbook during a segment on their Thanksgiving Day show about Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s recent slip in the polls, saying it was “fitting” that they talked about “Pocahontas.”

According to The Hill, the hosts of the highly-rated morning show discussed recent polling results from a Quinnipiac poll released earlier in the week which indicated that Warren — whose surge is seemingly on the downfall from a polling perspective — dropped a significant 14 points over the course of a month.

After it was reported that Warren dismissed the recent survey results and said she’s focusing on “fighting everyday on behalf of working families,” Hegseth immediately claimed that any politician losing in the polls usually has a similar excuse.

“It’s always what politicians say when they’re losing,” Hegseth said. “Don’t follow the polls. It doesn’t matter.”

As other panelists discussed the poll’s results, Hegseth began his wrap-up of the segment by taking a shot at Warren’s claim of having Native American heritage — a long-running claim that she was forced to walk back and apologize for after DNA tests revealed that her level of heritage wasn’t what she had previously claimed throughout her adult life.

“Well, it’s Thanksgiving. So it’s fitting that we got a little Pocahontas in there right at the very end,” Hegseth quipped.

The nickname “Pocahontas” is what Trump typically calls Warren when he speaks about her at his rallies or sometimes with the press, in an attempt to mock her claims of having Native American heritage, especially in the wake of her DNA results that showed she was actually between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American, like millions of other North Americans.

“I think Pocahontas, she’s finished. She’s out. She’s gone. When it was found that I had more Indian blood in me than she did, and then it was determined I had none, but I still had more, that was the end of her 32-year scam,” Trump told a rally crowd earlier this year.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

And if the Quinnipiac poll results weren’t bad enough for the Massachusetts senator, another poll conducted by Emerson College from the crucial early-voting state of New Hampshire, showed Warren slipping to third place behind South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

That poll marked a seven-point drop for Warren from the previous month’s iteration of the polling data. While he tied with Warren for third place in that particular poll, former Vice President Joe Biden’s numbers also took a significant fall, suffering a 10-point drop from September.