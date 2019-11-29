Amari Cooper Injury Update: Cowboys Receiver Sustains Scary Knee Injury, Returns To The Field

Amari Cooper was down after suffering a scary hit to the knee in the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills, but may have avoided what could be a significant injury.

Cooper was hit hard after catching a pass in the fourth quarter, going airborne and landing hard on the turf. He was able to walk to the sidelines under his own power.

The hit looked scary initially, with many speculating that Cooper may have hyperextended his knee. He was able to return to the field a few plays later.

Cooper had been one of the more effective members of the Cowboys offense on a day where the Buffalo Bills defense otherwise dominated. Cooper had eight catches for 85 yards at the time he was hurt, despite playing against Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. who last week held Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton to a season-low one catch for 27 yards.

While there is no word yet on whether Cooper may have suffered what could be a lasting injury, former NFL team doctor David Chao said it appears that Cooper avoided the worst. Chao, who served as doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers and now offers analysis of injuries on Twitter, wrote that while the hit looked bad, it was likely that Cooper suffered only a bruise.

“Mid-Thanksgiving dinner analysis with left knee (distal quad) contusion. Spectacular flip but hoping for no long term damage,” the tweeted. “Foot was not planted. Likely to see him stretching and on bike in attempt to continue.”

It was just minutes after Chao’s tweet that Cooper did return to the field.

Amari Cooper took a shot

More information will be added as it is available.