WWE News: CM Punk Can’t Stand Hulk Hogan And Has Strong Words For The Legend

Guess not every single former champion can like all of them.

Not everyone who has been a part of WWE is going to like all others who have made their way through the company. CM Punk has only recently returned to be a part of WWE, but not in full as he is actually hired by FOX. Punk doesn’t only talk about current superstars on the promotion’s new studio show, but he has spoken out about Hulk Hogan, revealing that he never really liked him and can’t stand him since he actually met him.

Hulk Hogan has made his share of enemies over the years and there are some people who will simply never care for the former world champion. The Hulkster was even banned by WWE for a few years after the racial comments controversy that was caught on video and had him ostracized.

Hogan only recently returned to WWE as a bit of an ambassador and someone who hosts different events at times. CM Punk is also once again associated with WWE, but he always makes certain to let the world know that he is not hired by them and that he works for FOX.

Punk recently spoke with Windy City Live and touched on a number of topics and that includes his new job on WWE Backstage. Punk reveled that his favorite wrestler growing up was Rowdy Roddy Piper, but he doesn’t quite care for another star from that era.

While answering a bunch of rapid-fire questions, the host said he thought that CM Punk would say Hulk Hogan was his favorite as a kid. When the host asked if Punk had met Hogan, the “Straight Edge Superstar” held nothing back.

“I was never a Hogan guy…I’ve met him and I like him even less now.”

The two shared a laugh and the host went on to say that the former WWE Champion was crushing his childhood dreams. Punk had one more thing to say about Hulk Hogan and it was a rather definitive closing to the specific topic of Hogan.

“F*ck him!”

Those are some rather strong words that will likely never lead to much of anything, but it was quite humorous. CM Punk has never been someone to keep back what he’s thinking and that is obviously the case in expressing his strong dislike for Hulk Hogan.

FOX knows that CM Punk is a big draw and he’s also well-versed in all things wrestling. That is one of the many reasons that he was brought in for WWE Backstage, but his true thoughts about Hulk Hogan will probably make any episode of the show.