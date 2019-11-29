Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Cleavage In Partially Unzipped Pink Dress On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle is showing off her cleavage in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the Australian bombshell is rocking a curve-hugging pink dress that features a contrasting black zipper at the front that has been pulled down to reveal her decolletage. The model kept her accessories minimal, opting to only wear a couple of gold rings on both hands. She chose to wear her blond locks down and swept to one side. Her eye makeup is smokey but she opted for a more naturally tinted lipstick for her plump pout.

The model appears to have been posing in a car park when the photo was taken and there are yellow and black safety signs in the background.

In the caption, Rosanna revealed that the dress is from Fashion Nova and went on to promote the fashion brand’s current blowout sale. While she didn’t disclose the name of the design, a quick search of their website reveals that she’s wearing the company’s “Not Going Under Zipper Front Mini Dress” in neon pink. According to the product description, it’s made from scuba fabric and is available in dark gray. The dress retails for $37.99.

In the comments section of the post, Rosanna’s fans raved over the photo.

Some of the comments came from fellow popular Instagram famous personalities like Abby Dowse and Lydia Barakat. But Rosanna’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“You are a totally beautiful woman,” one person wrote.

“Quite simply gorgeous,” another added.

More than one commenter said that the color of the dress looked great on Rosanna.

“BOOM……..colour looks awesome on you,” a third Instagram user added.

And a fourth fan was a little bit more effusive with their praise than the others.

“Wow, you are such a dream woman, love you from the other end of the world,” the Instagram user wrote.

Loading...

A lot of the other comments were more generic expressions of admiration for her beauty and collections of emoji.

Rosanna is likely used to getting this type of attention on her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, she got several compliments when she shared two photos of herself wearing a longsleeved sparkly silver dress with fringe embellishments. Unlike her most recent Instagram photo, Rosanna wore her hair straight in the series of mirror selfies. But like the photo she posted today, the dress is also from Fashion Nova and the post is an ad for the brand.