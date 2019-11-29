Hunter Biden Reportedly ‘Never Said Anything’ About His Father During Time At Burisma

Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, has been under scrutiny for his previous position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings. With the impeachment probe into Donald Trump suggesting the president pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Biden’s, Trump’s camp has shifted focus onto Hunter and his position at Burisma, which Hunter landed with no experience in energy. But according to former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, who currently serves on the board of Burisma, Hunter never brought up his father’s name during his time at the company, Newsweek reports.

Although Kwasniewski admitted during a Thursday Associated Press interview that Biden was chosen because of his family name, Kwasniewski claims that such is standard in the world of business.

“I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project it’s not only because I’m so good, it’s also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland. And this is all inter-connected. No-names are a nobody. Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name.”

Kwasniewski added that Hunter never brought up his father’s name to get ahead in his position at Burisma, and claimed that no members of the company’s advisory board asked Hunter to use his Obama administration connections for favors.

“He was a normal member of this group. We didn’t ask him—and he never said anything—about his father.”

As the Democrat Impeachment stunt collapses, all eyes now turn in the Senate to Joe and Hunter Biden's Ukraine dealings. pic.twitter.com/L0Ha9BOBFr — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 26, 2019

Regardless of the role of nepotism in Hunter’s hiring, scrutiny of his life by Trump and his allies doesn’t appear set to stop given the recent allegations against him. As The Inquisitr reported, Hunter was recently sued by Luden Alexis Roberts, who claims that Hunter is the father of her child. Roberts claims to have met Hunter when she worked as a stripper at Washington’s Mpire Club, where Hunter was allegedly a regular.

According to a court filing by Roberts, a DNA test confirmed Hunter’s paternity. In addition, Business Insider reports that it is believed Hunter fathered the baby while he was dating Hallie Biden — the widow of Hunter’s late brother, Beau.

Page Six reports that the 49-year-old was suspected of smoking crack cocaine at another Washington strip club, the Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club, late last year. Hunter reportedly spent “thousands of dollars” at the club across multiple visits, during which he was a board member of Burisma, making as much as $50,000 monthly.

Hunter has previously admitted that he has been in rehab for alcoholism and addiction a total of six times.