NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Talks About Uncertain Future With Cavaliers, ‘I’m Just Going To Let The Chips Fall’

Since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kevin Love and his NBA future. However, compared to the previous year where trade rumors stressed him hard, Love has learned how to handle the various speculations surrounding his NBA career.

With most people expecting the Cavaliers to undergo a full-scale rebuild, Love is aware that he’s currently facing an uncertain future in Cleveland. In a recent interview, Love said that he’s prepared for whatever is going to happen and would just “let the chips fall.”

”I’m just going to let the chips fall,” Love said, as quoted by NBA.com. ”I know that this is a young team. I think I can help them. I’m going to do right by Cleveland, the organization. This is a league where teams want to rebuild, teams want to go young but certain teams are looking for a piece, a guy who’s played in the Finals, a guy who has playoff experience. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think it definitely lessens the burden and the anxiety.”

Since their failed attempt to reclaim the NBA championship title in the 2017-18 NBA season, the Cavaliers have started gathering young and promising players who could be part of their long-term future. These include Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Kevin Porter Jr. The Cavaliers may have named Love as the new face of the franchise after giving him a massive contract extension but as of now, he’s clearly an odd fit on their roster.

Though they continue to insist that they have no intention of trading Love and undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Cavaliers haven’t made any major roster upgrades that would give them a strong chance of returning to the top of the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. So far, it might be best for the Cavaliers to make a firm decision whether they will want to remain competitive or give their 100 percent focus on the development of their young players.

With the Cavaliers struggling in the 2019-20 NBA season, most people believe that they are better of taking the rebuilding route. That path would likely start by trading Love for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Once the Cavaliers put him on the trading block, Love would undeniably gain plenty of suitors on the trade market. As NBA.com noted, among the NBA teams who may consider trading for the All-Star power forward include the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.