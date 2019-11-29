Daisy Keech Flashes Major Skin In Her Latest Instagram Snapshot To Tease Her 1.6 Million Fans

American model Daisy Keech took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 28, and posted a hot picture, one which became an instant hit among her 1.6 million followers.

In the snap, Daisy could be seen rocking a greenish-gray swimsuit with a plunging neckline through which she displayed a generous amount of cleavage. Not only that, but she also showed off a glimpse of her bare chest to titillate her fans.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down and opted for minimal makeup, including a slick of mocha lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher and lots of mascara.

The model ditched accessories so as not to take the attention away from her sexy ensemble.

To her fans’ delight, the hottie posted two pictures in the swimsuit. In the first one, Daisy stood still and looked straight into the camera, while in the second one, she raised one of her arms and ran it though her hair to strike a pose.

The pictures were captured outdoors, and according to the geotag, they were taken in Sonoma County, Northern California.

In the caption, Daisy wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving and wrote that she is thankful for her 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She also asked her fans to post about things that they are thankful for.

Within two hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than a 100,000 likes and 900-plus comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including American model Hannah Palmer and Cole Carrigan, among others.

“Love you babe! You look so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow, your face is so beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“Damn! I love you so much! You’re so sexy!!” a third one wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower commented that Daisy is a beautiful princess.

“You are so beautiful, princess. You have nice lips and amazing eyes.”

In response to Daisy’s question, one of her followers wrote that he is grateful on Thanksgiving because of beautiful women like Daisy, while another one agreed and said that he is grateful that the stunner is alive. Another showed his gratitude and wrote that he is thankful for Daisy’s pictures which he gets to see on his IG feed every week.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “absolutely stunning,” and “you’re so beautiful it hurts,” to express their admiration for the blonde bombshell.