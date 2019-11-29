Kim Kardashian West And Kids Star In New Kanye Video ‘Closed on Sunday’

Kim and the entire Kardashian-West clan have cameos in Kanye's new video.

Kanye West has dropped “Closed on Sunday,” the second video from his latest album “Jesus Is King.” The video is a picturesque affair and depicts his family enjoying the sprawling acreage of their newly acquired Wyoming estate.

According to TMZ, the video opens with the Kardashian-West family cradled in a bluff on his Wyoming ranch, before switching scenes to show a fleet of large, militaristic terrain vehicles drifting in formation about his property. The “College Dropout” rapper wanders the rugged, austere grounds of his ranch, backlit by a dwindling twilight, before being surrounded by the triumphant chorus of his Sunday Service chorale. The video closes on a vulnerable moment of him kneeling on the brink of a crag, seemingly in prayer.

The video is seemingly a homage to his wife and their family and features cameos from Saint, Chicago, Psalm, North and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Closed on Sunday” follows the debut of Kanye West’s opera, Nebuchadnezzar, which premiered last week to mixed reviews from critics. “Jesus Is King” received the same murky reception— according to The Inquisitr, people stand divided on the album, with many fans stating that Kanye’s newfound religious devotion is at odds with not only his past but his current political views and outspoken support of US President Donald Trump. The LP, which is 11 tracks, is meant to serve as Kanye’s self-professed departure from secular music.

Kanye has been a vocal proponent about superficialities of Hollywood and has gone on record in saying that those issues have been the driving force behind his newfound relationship with Christianity. He’s extended his beliefs to his family life and has enjoyed support from Kim, who has taken to dressing more modestly in observance of Kanye’s religious beliefs. Buzzfeed reported on Kim’s interview with The Real, where she went into detail about how she and Kanye have worked to incorporate his newfound views into their parenting.

“I do think that, you know, he is my husband, so I obviously wanna honor him and what he’s feeling. I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is. He’s going to do things that I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa. He’s been going through this life change, and it’s mostly about the kids. He’s had this epiphany…not that he wasn’t an amazing dad, but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”