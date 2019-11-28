NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Pistons’ ‘Big Three’ With Blake Griffin And Andre Drummond, Per ‘Forbes’

Does trading for DeMar DeRozan make sense for the Pistons?

As the San Antonio Spurs continue to struggle in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan who is expected to be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power will likely express a strong interest in acquiring DeRozan. One of the NBA teams who may explore the possibility of trading for DeRozan is the Detroit Pistons.

In his recent article, Duncan Smith of Forbes discussed a potential deal that would send DeRozan to the Pistons. Like the Spurs, the Pistons are also struggling to consistently win games and as of now, they are sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference. However, so far, they haven’t shown a strong indication that they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

If they are still determined to remain competitive in the 2019-20 NBA season, trading for another superstar like DeRozan makes a lot of sense for the Pistons. DeRozan may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Kevin Durant, and he lacks a three-point shooting skill which is much-needed in the modern NBA. However, the potential arrival of DeRozan in Detroit where he could form a “Big Three” with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond would undeniably boost the Pistons’ chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

“A starting lineup featuring DeMar DeRozan could actually provide a reasonable amount of shooting, even though it’s basically a solved equation that he won’t expand his range,” Smith wrote. “Whether he starts alongside Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway, Tony Snell or even the blossoming Bruce Brown, that unit could find itself with at least two (if not three) perimeter threats. DeRozan’s ability to make tough baskets and get to the free throw line would be a benefit when the Pistons find themselves in their typical scoring lulls. He could also play heavy minutes in one-starter-plus-bench lineups, although his fit with Derrick Rose isn’t great.”

Loading...

DeRozan may not help the Pistons improve their floor spacing, but he would still give them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 30-year-old shooting guard is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. To acquire DeRozan, Smith suggested that the Pistons could offer a trade package including Reggie Jackson, Thon Maker, and Khyri Thomas.

The suggested offer may give the Spurs salary cap relief and another young prospect, but it is unlikely to be enough to convince San Antonio to make a deal. If the Pistons are serious about acquiring DeRozan from the Spurs, they should consider adding another young player or a future first-round pick in the trade package.