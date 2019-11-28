Swedish Stunner Kelly Gale Flaunts Eye-Popping Abs And Sculpted Legs In Crop Top And Tight Leather Pants

Kelly Gale is flaunting her incredible figure on Instagram again, and her fans are taking notice.

On Thursday, November 28, the Swedish stunner added a new photo to her page that sent temperatures soaring. The dimly-lit snap saw Kelly standing outside against a gray-brick wall and surrounded by tall, green plants. She was slightly angled toward the camera, though did not direct her gaze toward the lens. Instead, the model stood with her head tilted down toward the ground with a sultry gaze.

The Victoria’s Secret model exuded sexy, cool girl vibe as she posed for the steamy shot in an all-black ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She sported a gorgeous faux fir jacket, which she noted was a new addition to her closet from the popular U.K. based brand Pretty Little Thing.

Kelly opted to leave the jacket unfastened, revealing the impossibly tiny crop top she wore underneath that nearly resembled a sports bra or bikini top. The itty-bitty black number featured a low scoop neckline that teased a hint of cleavage to her audience. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets, exposing her rock hard abs — a view that certainly did not go unnoticed by her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.

On her lower half, the bombshell sported a pair of tight leather pants that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The clingy fabric of the bottoms defined her sculpted legs and curvy booty, while its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection. She also fastened a studded belt around her waist, furthermore highlighting her slender frame.

Kelly completed her look with a pair of trendy, patent leather boots that boasted a pointed toe and tall stiletto heel. She wore her dark hair down and perfectly parted in the middle. Her locks fell over her shoulders to frame her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her latest social media upload. The post has earned more than 10,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning woman in black,” one person wrote.

Another called her a “sexy Goddess.”

“You’re so beautiful,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has flaunted the impressive results of her intense fitness regimen on social media. Another recent addition to her page included a short video of the model shimmying on the beach in a minuscule pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. The racy dance also proved popular with her fans, who have viewed it over 560,000 times and awarded it more than 87,000 likes since going live.